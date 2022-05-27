Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, May 26th

State Track, Metro Golf, Canaries, Trappers, Augie Baseball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thursday was day one of the State Track Meet in Sioux Falls and record were broken. It was a good day for the Harrisburg Girls Track Team, the Canaries won, the Trappers opened their season and Augie has a chip of their shoulder heading into Super Regional baseball in Arkansas.

