Augie baseball team heads to Super Regional with something to prove

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Next up for the Augustana baseball team is the Super Regional Best of 3 series at Southern Arkansas... The Vikings knocked off Central Missouri on their home field and they are playing with a chip on their shoulder... Maybe feeling they had been over-looked to host either one of the regional playoffs.

Senior pitcher Tanner Brown says, ”Attitude’s great. We came in and we got ranked a little lower than maybe we thought and we went in there and showed them what kind of team we are and took care of business and ended on a high note and now we’re going to go into this weekend and show them what we can do.”

The Vikings will send Brown to the mound for game two... Their pitching has been solid all season and they are hitting .329 as a team with 90 homers.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.