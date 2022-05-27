Big day for Harrisburg golf team led by Reese Jansa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers won the Metro Conference girls team title by 10 shots on Thursday and that’s the same amount that Reese Jansa won the individual title by. The senior shot an even par 71 with back to back birdies on 7 & 8 for the Dakota news Now camera. O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliffe was second with an 81. And her Knights also finished 2nd in the team competition.

