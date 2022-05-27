Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Butterfly to Remember’ event honors loved ones who have died

By Scott Engen
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A special night of remembrance will take place at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls on June 21.

It’s the annual ‘Butterfly to Remember’ event, where people release butterflies in memory of their loved ones who have passed on.

AseraCare Hospice hosts the event. A couple of their team members came into the Dakota News Now studio to talk about the event and its importance.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
More people are expected to hit the road as spring arrives, and the DOT says this increase in...
UPDATE: Names released from three-car fatal crash near Edgemont
Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital on lockdown
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown, no injuries reported
8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
Deputy shot by 13-year-old during burglary call, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
T. Denny Sanford won’t face child pornography charges in South Dakota
'A Butterfly to Remember' memorial
Moses Idris gifted a new Ford F-150
Sioux Falls soccer coach picks up nearly 40 kids for practice- gifted Ford-150
Sioux Falls playground
Playground replacements underway for four Sioux Falls parks