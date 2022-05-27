‘Butterfly to Remember’ event honors loved ones who have died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A special night of remembrance will take place at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls on June 21.

It’s the annual ‘Butterfly to Remember’ event, where people release butterflies in memory of their loved ones who have passed on.

AseraCare Hospice hosts the event. A couple of their team members came into the Dakota News Now studio to talk about the event and its importance.

