Dakota News Now hosted its first ‘Fridays on the Plaza’ this season

First 'Fridays on the Plaza' with James Dean on acoustic
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a beautiful day for live music and food trucks, making the first Fridays on the Plaza event a success.

James Dean was the featured musical guest, playing some covers and original songs on acoustic guitar. The event took place in the 12th street plaza outside the Dakota News Now Studio. A variety of food trucks lined up around the block as crowds gathered to enjoy the afternoon.

For a full list of the season’s scheduled musical guests and food trucks, click here.

