Day One of State Track Meet on a Thursday for the first time

Record-Setting first day of the State Track Meet
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Track Meet is 3 days this year and Thursday was a picture perfect first day. A couple of records were broken as Ellie Maddox anchored the SF Christian girls to the win in the Class “A” 4 x 800 in a time of 9:21.54.

In the boys “AA” Long Jump it was Sam Rolfs of Aberdeen Central who broke a 40 year old record set by Doug Vlasman with a leap of 23 feet, 5-1/4 inches. And in the Boys “AA” 4 x 800 the Jefferson boys won their first ever event in the state meet as Sam Castle anchored the Cavs with a time of 8:10.21.

After day one the boys points leaders are Jefferson (AA) Lennox and Custer (A) and Lemmon (B). The girls leaders are O’Gorman (AA) Sioux Valley (A) and a 3-way tie in (B) between Estelline/Hendricks, Colman-Egan and Arlington.

The State Meet runs through Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

