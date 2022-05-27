Avera Medical Minute
Fundraiser organized for family of 8th grader who died in Dell Rapids bike accident

Zander Heathcote
Zander Heathcote(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zander Heathcote was the boy who died in the bicycle accident in Dell Rapids, Wednesday.

The news of Zander’s death has been especially hard for the Dakota News Now team because his grandfather was a longtime employee. Zander was just visiting the Dakota News Now station this past March to celebrate his grandpa Marty’s retirement.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Zander’s family.

“No parent should have to worry about the costs of laying their children to rest. For many of you who have the pleasure of knowing Mark & Becky, you know that they would do anything for you, no questions asked. Now it is our turn to take care of them,” wrote the organizer of the fundraiser, Kristen Kuchta.

There has also been a memorial fund set up at First National Bank for Zander. If you would like to donate to the memorial fund, you can visit any of the First National Bank locations or Venmo Becky Heathcote.

