Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Grocery prices are up on everything but rotisserie chicken - here’s why

Rotisserie chicken prices are holding steady amid higher food prices overall.
Rotisserie chicken prices are holding steady amid higher food prices overall.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Although most food prices have shot up over the past few months, the prices of rotisserie chickens are holding steady.

Other chicken products, including eggs, have become noticeably more expensive. However, retailers such as Sam’s Club, Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club aren’t budging on their rotisserie chickens.

According to analysts, there’s a strategy to this move, for consumers to come in for a rotisserie chicken and then also buy other items to go with the bird.

Most companies see rotisserie chicken as a loss leader, meaning they may lose money on it, but hope to make up some of that with sales of other products in the store.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
More people are expected to hit the road as spring arrives, and the DOT says this increase in...
UPDATE: Names released from three-car fatal crash near Edgemont
Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital on lockdown
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown, no injuries reported
8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
Deputy shot by 13-year-old during burglary call, sheriff says

Latest News

The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
LIVE: Officials hold briefing on Texas school shooting
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger
Therapy dogs arrived in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday.
Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting
Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre