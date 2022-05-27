Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hannah Sjerven to play pro basketball in Australia

Former Coyote standout to continue pro career in Australia
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERS, MN (Dakota News Now) -Hannah Sjerven’s stay with the Minnesota Lynx was brief but she loved every minute of playing for her home town team. The Rogers, MN native was a 3rd round pick of the Lynx and stayed with the team until the final cut, right before the season opener. And she was quickly brought back to the team because of injuries on a temporary basis.

The former Coyote standout scored 8 points in 13 minutes in the final exhibition game. But now she’s signed to play in Sydney, Australia.

She’s play for the Sydney Flames of the WNBL and will leave in October for a season that runs through March.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck
The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of...
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game
Eighteen-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar (Left), 25-year-old Allison Ironshooter (Middle), and...
Police: Three women face multiple charges after drive-by shooting in Sioux Falls
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse

Latest News

State Track Meet recap from first of 3 days at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls
Day One of State Track Meet on a Thursday for the first time
Reese Jansa leads Harrisburg to Metro Conference golf title
Big day for Harrisburg golf team led by Reese Jansa
Jabari Henry leads Canaries past Winnipeg Thursday afternoon
Jabari Henry leads Canaries past Winnipeg 8-4 at SF Stadium
Augie goes into Super Regional with a chip on the shoulder
Augie baseball team heads to Super Regional with something to prove
Northern's Tanner Berg wins Hammer Throw at Nationals
NSU’s Tanner Berg wins national title in Hammer Throw