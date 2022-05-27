Hope Lutheran Church hosted a lament service to pray for Uvalde shooting victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hope Lutheran Church hosted a lament service for the victims of the Texas school shooting.

Many came together Thursday night to pray and mourn the loss of the 19 students and two teachers who died during the Robb Elementary shooting.

“It is important that we all come together in any denomination, any realm of faith to support one another, and, and pray over this and pray over all the families affected,” said church member Jamie Winklepleck.

Church officials hope that other churches and denominations across the city, state, and country come together and call attention to this continuing problem.

