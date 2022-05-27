Jabari Henry leads Canaries past Winnipeg 8-4 at SF Stadium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry belted two home runs and Andres Noriega blasted a round-tripper of his own to power the Canaries past Winnipeg 8-4 on Thursday.

Henry led off the second inning with his fifth long-ball of the season to give Sioux Falls an early lead but Goldeyes catcher Hidekel Gonzalez put his team out in front with a two-run shot an inning later.

The score held until the seventh inning when Kona Quiggle doubled and Henry walked to force a Winnipeg pitching change. Goldeyes reliever Jhon Vargas had not allowed a hit through seven innings of work in 2022 but Noriega changed that with a three-run blast to put the Birds on top for good.

Winnipeg got a run back in the top of the eighth inning but Mitchell Walters struck out the next three batters to end the threat. Wyatt Ulrich led off the home half with a single and was driven in by Quiggle before Henry broke the game open with a three-run shot over the right field fence. Winnipeg scratched across a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly but Charlie Hasty induced a game-ending popout a batter later.

Sioux Falls improves to 5-8 with the victory while dropping Winnipeg to 6-7 overall. Ty Culbreth tossed seven strong innings, allowing two runs on four hits and fanning eight Goldeye batters for his second win of the season.

Up next, the Birds embark on a six-game road trip to Kansas City and Chicago before returning home on June 3rd against Cleburne.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.