Lowest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled the lowest paying jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Lowest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls
The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls, SD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Sioux Falls that require a graduate degree
VGstockstudio // Shutterstock
#50. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $31,770
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $45,630
- Employment: 100,860
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Tulsa, OK ($58,060)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($55,720)
--- Columbus, OH ($53,800)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#49. Tellers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $31,690
- #284 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 540
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,930
- Employment: 364,210
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,040)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,490)
--- Napa, CA ($42,000)
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images
#48. Preschool teachers, except special education
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $31,660
- #227 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 600
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,460
- Employment: 391,670
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
--- Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
--- Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#47. Phlebotomists
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $31,610
- #277 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $38,450
- Employment: 132,750
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,940)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,050)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($53,880)
Ruslan Galiullin // Shutterstock
#46. Office clerks, general
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $31,480
- #348 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 770
National
- Annual mean salary: $38,990
- Employment: 2,578,180
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,980)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($49,740)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($48,850)
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
Needpix
#45. Food batchmakers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $31,200
- #196 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 340
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,190
- Employment: 155,240
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)
--- Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)
--- Binghamton, NY ($50,910)
Giulio_Fornasar // Shutterstock
#44. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $31,060
- #147 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,390
- Employment: 69,400
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,730)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,210)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,390)
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Couriers and messengers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,980
- #111 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,270
- Employment: 68,310
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)
--- Modesto, CA ($42,550)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)
New Africa // Shutterstock
#42. Receptionists and information clerks
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,920
- #188 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,300
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,910
- Employment: 983,150
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)
Education Images // Getty Images
#41. Substitute teachers, short-term
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,790
- #191 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $38,410
- Employment: 374,620
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
--- Appleton, WI ($63,310)
--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#40. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,710
- #181 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,520
- Employment: 392,860
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)
Vasin Lee // Shutterstock
#39. Residential advisors
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,370
- #196 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,950
- Employment: 92,500
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($50,560)
--- Napa, CA ($48,390)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($46,210)
Canva
#38. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,340
- #119 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,960
- Employment: 111,480
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
Canva
#37. Furniture finishers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,320
- #70 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,310
- Employment: 16,300
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($52,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,460)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,230)
Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post // Getty Images
#36. Forest and conservation workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,120
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,690
- Employment: 6,300
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($43,190)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,400)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($40,500)
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Sioux Falls metro area
Unsplash
#35. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,100
- #182 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,690
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,860
- Employment: 2,036,680
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
Canva
#33 (tie). Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,020
- #129 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,780
- Employment: 98,970
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ames, IA ($44,000)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#33 (tie). Social and human service assistants
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,020
- #368 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $40,460
- Employment: 398,380
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)
--- Danbury, CT ($54,870)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,590)
The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#32. Stockers and order fillers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $30,010
- #248 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,340
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,020
- Employment: 2,451,430
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock
#31. Sewing machine operators
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $29,940
- #137 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,880
- Employment: 116,220
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Appleton, WI ($43,060)
--- Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Sioux Falls metro area
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#30. Nursing assistants
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $29,790
- #256 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,600
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,250
- Employment: 1,314,830
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)
--- Salinas, CA ($44,210)
ITRE Bicycle // Flickr
#29. Bicycle repairers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $29,740
- #42 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,360
- Employment: 14,760
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,150)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,650)
--- Boulder, CO ($40,810)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#28. Emergency medical technicians
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $29,450
- #239 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,690
- Employment: 161,400
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($63,500)
--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($59,020)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,770)
Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Cooks, restaurant
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $29,320
- #190 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,630
- Employment: 1,193,860
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#26. Animal caretakers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $29,240
- #118 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,520
- Employment: 225,680
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
--- Salinas, CA ($37,420)
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#25. Physical therapist aides
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $28,990
- #95 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,370
- Employment: 42,390
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
--- Jackson, MS ($42,210)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#24. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $28,870
- #195 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 580
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,550
- Employment: 351,960
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
Jason Person // Shutterstock
#23. Cooks, short order
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $28,640
- #86 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 500
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,110
- Employment: 124,800
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
Canva
#22. Pharmacy aides
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $28,610
- #114 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,560
- Employment: 43,560
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#21. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $28,130
- #121 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,830
- Employment: 157,400
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#20. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $27,930
- #221 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,570
- Employment: 175,660
- Entry level education requirements: not available
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
--- Napa, CA ($42,730)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
Canva
#19. Helpers--carpenters
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $27,540
- #118 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,340
- Employment: 27,540
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,070)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($47,550)
--- Altoona, PA ($47,110)
Pixabay
#18. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $27,310
- #72 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,320
- Employment: 114,320
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)
Martin Smith // Shutterstock
#17. Parking attendants
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $27,170
- #94 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,210
- Employment: 91,160
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
viviandnguyen_ // Flickr
#16. Packers and packagers, hand
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $27,080
- #262 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 570
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,950
- Employment: 585,270
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
--- Rome, GA ($38,830)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#15. Food preparation workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $26,620
- #208 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 840
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,810
- Employment: 783,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
Paul.J.West // Shutterstock
#14. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $26,570
- #256 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 930
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,760
- Employment: 1,187,270
- Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock
#13. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $26,260
- #163 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,040
- Employment: 220,380
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $25,950
- #228 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 970
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,580
- Employment: 723,430
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#11. Cashiers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $25,820
- #140 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,420
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,780
- Employment: 3,335,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Sioux Falls
Crew // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Bartenders
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $25,760
- #235 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 890
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,340
- Employment: 485,330
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
Pxhere
#9. Fast food and counter workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $25,670
- #116 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,450
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,060
- Employment: 3,095,120
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
Daniel Lee // Flickr
#8. Cooks, fast food
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $25,550
- #107 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 720
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,490
- Employment: 768,130
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#7. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $25,540
- #109 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,000
- Employment: 324,690
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
--- Madera, CA ($36,490)
aboutsung // Shutterstock
#6. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $25,190
- #150 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 980
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,690
- Employment: 336,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
--- Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Sioux Falls
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#5. Waiters and waitresses
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $24,840
- #228 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,960
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- Employment: 1,804,030
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
--- Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
Ryan Everton // Unsplash
#4. Dishwashers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $24,390
- #184 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,350
- Employment: 377,040
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
Unsplash
#3. Amusement and recreation attendants
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $24,120
- #156 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,110
- Employment: 262,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
--- Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock
#2. Childcare workers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $23,930
- #256 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,280
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,680
- Employment: 438,520
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
--- Napa, CA ($36,850)
Pexels
#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Sioux Falls, SD
- Annual mean salary: $23,850
- #70 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,390
- Employment: 54,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.