Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Lowest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls, SD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#50. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $31,770

- #117 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $45,630

- Employment: 100,860

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Tulsa, OK ($58,060)

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($55,720)

--- Columbus, OH ($53,800)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#49. Tellers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $31,690

- #284 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 540



National

- Annual mean salary: $34,930

- Employment: 364,210

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,040)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,490)

--- Napa, CA ($42,000)

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#48. Preschool teachers, except special education

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $31,660

- #227 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 600



National

- Annual mean salary: $36,460

- Employment: 391,670

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

--- Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

--- Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#47. Phlebotomists

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $31,610

- #277 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $38,450

- Employment: 132,750

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,940)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,050)

--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($53,880)

Ruslan Galiullin // Shutterstock

#46. Office clerks, general

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $31,480

- #348 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 770



National

- Annual mean salary: $38,990

- Employment: 2,578,180

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,980)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($49,740)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($48,850)

Needpix

#45. Food batchmakers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $31,200

- #196 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 340



National

- Annual mean salary: $36,190

- Employment: 155,240

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

--- Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

--- Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

Giulio_Fornasar // Shutterstock

#44. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $31,060

- #147 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $34,390

- Employment: 69,400

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,730)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,210)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,390)

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Couriers and messengers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,980

- #111 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $34,270

- Employment: 68,310

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)

--- Modesto, CA ($42,550)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)

New Africa // Shutterstock

#42. Receptionists and information clerks

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,920

- #188 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,300



National

- Annual mean salary: $32,910

- Employment: 983,150

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

Education Images // Getty Images

#41. Substitute teachers, short-term

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,790

- #191 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 320



National

- Annual mean salary: $38,410

- Employment: 374,620

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

--- Appleton, WI ($63,310)

--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

Canva

#40. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,710

- #181 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 530



National

- Annual mean salary: $31,520

- Employment: 392,860

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

Vasin Lee // Shutterstock

#39. Residential advisors

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,370

- #196 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 490



National

- Annual mean salary: $34,950

- Employment: 92,500

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($50,560)

--- Napa, CA ($48,390)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($46,210)

Canva

#38. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,340

- #119 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $29,960

- Employment: 111,480

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

Canva

#37. Furniture finishers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,320

- #70 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $37,310

- Employment: 16,300

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($52,840)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,460)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,230)

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post // Getty Images

#36. Forest and conservation workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,120

- #14 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $33,690

- Employment: 6,300

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($43,190)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,400)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($40,500)

Unsplash

#35. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,100

- #182 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,690



National

- Annual mean salary: $31,860

- Employment: 2,036,680

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

Canva

#33 (tie). Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,020

- #129 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $31,780

- Employment: 98,970

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Ames, IA ($44,000)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#33 (tie). Social and human service assistants

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,020

- #368 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 220



National

- Annual mean salary: $40,460

- Employment: 398,380

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)

--- Danbury, CT ($54,870)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,590)

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#32. Stockers and order fillers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $30,010

- #248 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,340



National

- Annual mean salary: $33,020

- Employment: 2,451,430

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#31. Sewing machine operators

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $29,940

- #137 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $30,880

- Employment: 116,220

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Appleton, WI ($43,060)

--- Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#30. Nursing assistants

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $29,790

- #256 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,600



National

- Annual mean salary: $33,250

- Employment: 1,314,830

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

--- Salinas, CA ($44,210)

ITRE Bicycle // Flickr

#29. Bicycle repairers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $29,740

- #42 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $34,360

- Employment: 14,760

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,150)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,650)

--- Boulder, CO ($40,810)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#28. Emergency medical technicians

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $29,450

- #239 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $36,690

- Employment: 161,400

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($63,500)

--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($59,020)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,770)

Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cooks, restaurant

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $29,320

- #190 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 480



National

- Annual mean salary: $31,630

- Employment: 1,193,860

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#26. Animal caretakers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $29,240

- #118 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 280



National

- Annual mean salary: $29,520

- Employment: 225,680

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

--- Salinas, CA ($37,420)

Canva

#25. Physical therapist aides

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $28,990

- #95 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $30,370

- Employment: 42,390

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

--- Jackson, MS ($42,210)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#24. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $28,870

- #195 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 580



National

- Annual mean salary: $30,550

- Employment: 351,960

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

Jason Person // Shutterstock

#23. Cooks, short order

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $28,640

- #86 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 500



National

- Annual mean salary: $28,110

- Employment: 124,800

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

Canva

#22. Pharmacy aides

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $28,610

- #114 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $34,560

- Employment: 43,560

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#21. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $28,130

- #121 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $27,830

- Employment: 157,400

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#20. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $27,930

- #221 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $32,570

- Employment: 175,660

- Entry level education requirements: not available

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

--- Napa, CA ($42,730)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

Canva

#19. Helpers--carpenters

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $27,540

- #118 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $37,340

- Employment: 27,540

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,070)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($47,550)

--- Altoona, PA ($47,110)

Pixabay

#18. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $27,310

- #72 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $27,320

- Employment: 114,320

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#17. Parking attendants

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $27,170

- #94 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $29,210

- Employment: 91,160

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#16. Packers and packagers, hand

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $27,080

- #262 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 570



National

- Annual mean salary: $30,950

- Employment: 585,270

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

--- Rome, GA ($38,830)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

Canva

#15. Food preparation workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $26,620

- #208 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 840



National

- Annual mean salary: $28,810

- Employment: 783,350

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#14. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $26,570

- #256 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 930



National

- Annual mean salary: $31,760

- Employment: 1,187,270

- Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#13. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $26,260

- #163 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 320



National

- Annual mean salary: $28,040

- Employment: 220,380

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $25,950

- #228 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 970



National

- Annual mean salary: $29,580

- Employment: 723,430

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#11. Cashiers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $25,820

- #140 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,420



National

- Annual mean salary: $26,780

- Employment: 3,335,170

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bartenders

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $25,760

- #235 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 890



National

- Annual mean salary: $30,340

- Employment: 485,330

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

Pxhere

#9. Fast food and counter workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $25,670

- #116 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 4,450



National

- Annual mean salary: $26,060

- Employment: 3,095,120

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

Daniel Lee // Flickr

#8. Cooks, fast food

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $25,550

- #107 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 720



National

- Annual mean salary: $25,490

- Employment: 768,130

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#7. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $25,540

- #109 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $26,000

- Employment: 324,690

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

--- Madera, CA ($36,490)

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#6. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $25,190

- #150 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 980



National

- Annual mean salary: $27,690

- Employment: 336,970

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

--- Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Waiters and waitresses

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $24,840

- #228 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,960



National

- Annual mean salary: $29,010

- Employment: 1,804,030

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

--- Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#4. Dishwashers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $24,390

- #184 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390



National

- Annual mean salary: $27,350

- Employment: 377,040

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

Unsplash

#3. Amusement and recreation attendants

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $24,120

- #156 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 280



National

- Annual mean salary: $26,110

- Employment: 262,170

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

--- Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#2. Childcare workers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $23,930

- #256 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,280



National

- Annual mean salary: $27,680

- Employment: 438,520

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

--- Napa, CA ($36,850)

Pexels

#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Sioux Falls, SD

- Annual mean salary: $23,850

- #70 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $26,390

- Employment: 54,970

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

