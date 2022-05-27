Mitchell organizations looking for daycare shortage solutions

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Chamber and Development Corporation is busy helping businesses find workers to operate. And they know one of the biggest challenges for people looking for work is daycare.

The organization has made up a survey for those looking for childcare services, trying to find what ages and what time slots are needed the most. The idea came after the Abbott House in Mitchell signaled their own challenges in finding staff to work, due to daycare.

“They were having trouble finding staff for afternoon or evening shifts. They surveyed their staff, and realized there is a challenge in people finding daycare so they can work.” Mitchell Area Development Corporation and Chamber CEO Geri Beck said.

So far the survey has been eye-opening. Beck said around 90 percent of those who answered the survey say they need additional childcare services, mostly for infants to three year-olds. The most needed time slot is during the normal work day. But Beck said the most surprising find: 43 percent of those who answered say a lack of childcare is forcing them to stop looking for work.

“I think we were maybe talking 10 or 15 percent of the people are not working because of daycare. But 43 percent tells me there’s a lot of people who would be working, and they would be in our workforce if a daycare was available.” Beck said.

Alyssa Stemper recently had her second child a few weeks ago, but she was already looking for daycares as soon as she knew she was pregnant. It took nine different calls to providers to find a spot, only starting in August.

“I soon as I found out I was pregnant again, I started making calls to daycares because I’m lucky enough to know that there is a shortage, and that it’s really hard to find an infant spot somewhere.” Stemper said.

And she sees what happens to parents if they wait too long to look.

“You’ll find people that have just had a baby, and they go, ‘Hey, I don’t have a daycare for my infant.’ And those kind of make my heart hurt a little bit. Because I know how hard it’s going to be to find one now, because nine months ago it was hard for me to find one.” Stemper said.

Beck said their next step is to take their survey results, and bring together government departments, non-profits and businesses to help address the issues. And that may take one step at a time.

“We do have a provider who’s willing to expand, and if we can help them with space. So that’s what we’re looking for.” Beck said.

Beck said there’s still time to provide input to the chamber on daycare concerns.

