NSU’s Tanner Berg wins national title in Hammer Throw

Watertown native is 2nd individual champion for Wolves in Track & Field
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, MI (Dakota News Now) -Tanner Berg became the first Northern State men’s National Champion in the hammer throw today, competing for the 2022 NCAA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Berg entered the championships with the top throw in the nation and defended that placing with the first National Championship of his career.

“I was feeling great going into the meet today,” Berg explained. “I felt like I was going to win and did just that. We knew there might be a chance of rain and felt confident in throwing in the rain. I threw my second furthest throw of my life at Drake in the rain so it wasn’t a big deal, but we had sunshine and 70+ [degree weather] so it was great.”

The Wolves graduate student held his position at the top beginning with his second toss of the day, a 68.77m heave, which would have sealed the National Championship alone. He extended that to 69.40m on his next attempt and sealed the victory on his final toss of the day. Berg threw 69.61m (228-04.00) on his sixth attempt, defeating the national runner-up, Austin Combs of Findlay, by 1.7-meters.

“This championship is the best way to go out,” added Berg. “I’ve put in 5 years of hard work and now I feel like I’ve accomplished what I set out to do. If I had ended up not winning, I would’ve felt like the last few years were for nothing, but fortunately that didn’t happen. It was amazing to have my wife and family along to watch my last meet as a college athlete. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

The Watertown, S.D. is just the second national champion for the men’s track and field team in program history. In addition, he is the eighth individual national champion in the department, following in the footsteps of Doug Neuharth (wrestling), Dave Harvey (wrestling), Henry Schneider (track and field), Matt Meuleners (wrestling), Amanda Madden (track and field), and Hannah Kastigar (swimming).

Berg concludes his Northern State career as a 7-time track and field All-American. He tallied two All-American honors in the hammer throw; this season and a season ago. In addition, he was a 4-time All-American in the weight throw, placing as high as second earlier this spring, and a 2021 indoor All-American in the shot put. In addition, Berg was honored as the NSU Clark Swisher Award winner earlier this spring.

Story courtesy Northern Athletics

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

