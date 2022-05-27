Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

OYO: Hydrangeas

By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about hydrangeas.

One of the most important things to remember when picking out a hydrangea is too look beyond the flowers and the blooms and find something that is evenly branched. Good structure for the plant is important.

Hydrangeas prefer to be planted in some nutrient-rich, loamy soil. If you have a lot of clay in your soil, the hydrangea won’t grow as well.

If you put one in a planter, make sure the planter is large enough to let the hydrangea grow and so it stays hydrated. As for fertilizer, you can get away with only fertilizing once a year, typically in the spring. Hydrangeas don’t need a lot of sun, either. Early-morning sun with afternoon shade will be just fine!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
More people are expected to hit the road as spring arrives, and the DOT says this increase in...
UPDATE: Names released from three-car fatal crash near Edgemont
8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
Deputy shot by 13-year-old during burglary call, sheriff says
Eighteen-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar (Left), 25-year-old Allison Ironshooter (Middle), and...
Police: Three women face multiple charges after drive-by shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warmer temps, severe weather this weekend
Governor Kristi Noem brings Corey Lewandowski back on
The Mitchell Chamber and Development Corporation is busy helping businesses find workers to...
Mitchell organizations looking for daycare shortage solutions
Mitchell organizations looking for daycare shortage solutions