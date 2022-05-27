Avera Medical Minute
Playground replacements underway for four Sioux Falls parks

Sioux Falls playground
Sioux Falls playground(City of Sioux Falls)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department will replace the playground equipment at four local parks.

According to a press release from the city, removals will begin at Linwood Park on Tuesday, May 31, with the rest of the sites to follow close behind. The shelters and green space will be available for play during construction. However, the playground areas will be closed during the construction process. Park users are advised to use caution while near the construction area. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

The following locations will receive new playgrounds:

  • Linwood Park, 4409 East Walker Way
  • Tomar Park, 100 West Twin Oaks Road
  • McCart Park, 1926 West Burnside Street
  • Laurel Oak Park, 3501 East 49th Street
Officials say they schedule their playground replacements in the summer months due to the rubber playground surfacing needing warm overnight temperatures to fully and correctly cure and set up. The more consistent warm weather also helps avoid long temperature and adverse weather delays, allowing the projects to be completed as quickly as possible.

The new playgrounds have the newest industry play features and meet all the current industry safety and accessibility standards, representatives say. The general contractor for the project is Dakota Playground.

Representatives say this project is funded through Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation’s capital improvement program and will cost approximately $500,000 in total. All the amenities in the park system are inspected regularly and are programmed in the department’s cyclical replacement programs based on condition, age, and functionality. The cyclical programs are vital to maintaining the quality of the playgrounds, roads and parking lots, play courts, and picnic shelters in Sioux Falls parks.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.org/Parks or call 605-367-8222. To receive updates on Parks and Recreation activities, visit Facebook.com/SiouxFallsParks or Twitter.com/SiouxFallsParks.

