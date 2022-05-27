Police: Multiple people charged, two arrested at underage party in Lincoln County

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple arrests and charges were made at a party where underage consumption occurred.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, officers were made aware of the party around 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Deputies located the party on public hunting grounds near Lake Alvin. Ten individuals were cited for underage consumption of alcohol, and two of those individuals were also arrested for narcotics.

