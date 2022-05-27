Avera Medical Minute
Police: Multiple people charged, two arrested at underage party in Lincoln County

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple arrests and charges were made at a party where underage consumption occurred.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, officers were made aware of the party around 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Deputies located the party on public hunting grounds near Lake Alvin. Ten individuals were cited for underage consumption of alcohol, and two of those individuals were also arrested for narcotics.

