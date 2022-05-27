Rideshare for kids aims to provide peace of mind to parents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new rideshare service in Sioux Falls, Boomerang Rides, looks to ensure parents can get their kids to all their activities safely.

Owner, Kim Rome, launched the service earlier this month, but it took some time to get to this point.

“Safety! Number one priority, and another reason that it took two and a half years, I wanted to make sure that the application supported all the safety features that I felt as a parent need to be there before we did even our first ride,” Rome said.

Rome is a mother of four and has lived in Sioux Falls most of her life. She believes the extent of vetting the drivers is what sets Boomerang apart.

“Other rideshare services it’s a very easy process. It’s a 20-minute online application and you’re on the road. Ours takes up to a week to get through the entire process,” Rome said.

She personally interviews all the driver applicants.

“I make sure that all the drivers are somebody that I would feel comfortable putting my own children in that vehicle,” Rome said.

The driver’s safety while on the road is also monitored to ensure they’re following all traffic laws.

“If for whatever reason there are concerns with a driver, I have the ability to suspend the driver in the app so that they don’t get ride requests until we correct the behaviors,” Rome said.

The safety features begin before the child even gets in the vehicle.

“We also have additional verification steps. The driver wears a bright green boomerang tee-shirt easily identifiable in the carpool lane,” Rome said.

There is also a code word system.

“The driver gets out of the vehicle, greets the child, and there is a two-way verification process,” Rome said.

Boomerang is for kids ages 5 to 17.

If you are interested in using the service or to learn more about additional safety features you can download it on the app store.

Those interested in becoming a driver can sign up at BoomerangRides.com

