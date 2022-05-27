Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rideshare for kids aims to provide peace of mind to parents

Rideshare for kids aims to provide peace of mind to parents
By Cordell Wright
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new rideshare service in Sioux Falls, Boomerang Rides, looks to ensure parents can get their kids to all their activities safely.

Owner, Kim Rome, launched the service earlier this month, but it took some time to get to this point.

“Safety! Number one priority, and another reason that it took two and a half years, I wanted to make sure that the application supported all the safety features that I felt as a parent need to be there before we did even our first ride,” Rome said.

Rome is a mother of four and has lived in Sioux Falls most of her life. She believes the extent of vetting the drivers is what sets Boomerang apart.

“Other rideshare services it’s a very easy process. It’s a 20-minute online application and you’re on the road. Ours takes up to a week to get through the entire process,” Rome said.

She personally interviews all the driver applicants.

“I make sure that all the drivers are somebody that I would feel comfortable putting my own children in that vehicle,” Rome said.

The driver’s safety while on the road is also monitored to ensure they’re following all traffic laws.

“If for whatever reason there are concerns with a driver, I have the ability to suspend the driver in the app so that they don’t get ride requests until we correct the behaviors,” Rome said.

The safety features begin before the child even gets in the vehicle.

“We also have additional verification steps. The driver wears a bright green boomerang tee-shirt easily identifiable in the carpool lane,” Rome said.

There is also a code word system.

“The driver gets out of the vehicle, greets the child, and there is a two-way verification process,” Rome said.

Boomerang is for kids ages 5 to 17.

If you are interested in using the service or to learn more about additional safety features you can download it on the app store.

Those interested in becoming a driver can sign up at BoomerangRides.com

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
More people are expected to hit the road as spring arrives, and the DOT says this increase in...
UPDATE: Names released from three-car fatal crash near Edgemont
8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
Deputy shot by 13-year-old during burglary call, sheriff says
Eighteen-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar (Left), 25-year-old Allison Ironshooter (Middle), and...
Police: Three women face multiple charges after drive-by shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Multiple people charged, two arrested at underage party in Lincoln County
Application
Labor Department offering $10,000 for new apprenticeship programs in South Dakota
Rideshare for kids aims to provide peace of mind to parents
Rideshare for kids aims to provide peace of mind to parents
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warmer temps, severe weather this weekend