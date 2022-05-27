Sioux Falls soccer coach picks up nearly 40 kids for practice- gifted Ford-150

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of their 150th-anniversary celebration, First Dakota Bank surprised Moses Idris with a Ford F-150.

Idris is an Avera employee who also runs a soccer program for refugee youth. He is also a Kunama refugee himself. Idris says he just wants to help make a difference in the community.

“Help more kids, and I’m always, these are all lower economic kids and I’m always wanting to expand it to other kids too from other ethnic groups,” said Idris.

Idris has been coaching his soccer team for four years and says he picks up nearly 40 kids to get them to the field.

