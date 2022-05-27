Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital actively on lockdown

By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Disabled American Veterans (DAV), officials have a Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital on lockdown.

Authorities have decided to put the hospital on lockdown after a situation with an unstable individual who may need treatment. Officials say the situation is contained and that no injuries have been reported.

“It is not uncommon to have a veteran enter the hospital and threaten suicide,” says a VA staff member.

Representatives say they are not sure if the unstable individual in this situation has threatened suicide, however, it is a common occurrence according to the VA staff member.

While some of the buildings surrounding the hospital have security similar to entering a courthouse house, where personal items are searched and metal detectors are implemented, the main VA hospital does not have that type of security in place.

This is a developing story, Dakota News Now will provide more information once it becomes available.

