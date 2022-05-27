SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - T. Denny Sanford won’t face child pornography charges in South Dakota.

According to a court document obtained by Dakota News Now, the Division of Criminal Investigation has finished its investigation into Sanford’s case.

Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema prepared the document. It says there are no prosecutable offenses within the jurisdiction of the state of South Dakota.

It is not clear whether Sanford is under investigation or could face charges in other states or jurisdictions.

The investigation was first reported in August of 2020, after ProPublica reported that South Dakota’s richest man and most prominent philanthropist, was being investigated for possible possession of child pornography.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Sanford’s attorney Marty Jackley said “Mr. Sanford appreciates the public acknowledgment by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office that the DCI has concluded its investigation and they have found no prosecutable crime.”

Sanford was not initially named in court documents. His name was only revealed after a lawsuit filed by the Argus Leader and ProPublica.

Jackley, who is running for South Dakota Attorney General, says he will no longer be representing Sanford.

