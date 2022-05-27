Avera Medical Minute
Trappers open Expedition season with win at Hyde Stadium

Pierre opens summer season with home victory
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre Trappers jumped out to an early lead when Jacob Griffin ripped an RBI double off the left field wall and he later was one of two runners to score on a wild pitch in the 2nd inning. The Trappers scored 4 times in that frame to take the lead and never looked back. They went on to win 13-4

They will host the league All Star Game this summer in addition to 30 home games at Hyde Stadium. It is a 60-game summer season.

