Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

VIDEO: Driver hits the gas instead of brake, smashes into salon, police say

Surveillance video from a salon in Arizona shows two people getting hit when a car crashes into the business.
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A driver in Arizona accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into a salon in Tempe Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured the crash that ended up injuring a person inside the business, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said the driver unintentionally left the car in drive, and when they got back into the vehicle, they hit the gas.

Arizona’s Family reports the video from inside the salon showed two people struck by the sedan when it came crashing through the glass.

Authorities said a person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th-grade boy died at this Dell Rapids intersection in a bike accident
8th-grade Dell Rapids boy died in bicycle accident involving truck
The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of...
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game
Eighteen-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar (Left), 25-year-old Allison Ironshooter (Middle), and...
Police: Three women face multiple charges after drive-by shooting in Sioux Falls
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse

Latest News

Authorities release timeline of Uvalde shooting
Authorities release timeline of Uvalde shooting
A father in Texas stood guard outside an elementary school after a deadly mass shooting...
‘I can’t let this go’: Father stands guard at daughter’s school in wake of mass shooting
The Mitchell Chamber and Development Corporation is busy helping businesses find workers to...
Mitchell organizations looking for daycare shortage solutions
Mitchell organizations looking for daycare shortage solutions
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays