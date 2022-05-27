Warmer temps, severe weather this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see plenty of sunshine across the region today! Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s around most of the region. The wind will start to pick up out west and clouds will start to roll in later on this evening.

By Friday night, we’ll see a little disturbance move through the region. This will be the first of several we’ll have move through this weekend. Isolated storms will mainly impact western South Dakota, but some will move into central South Dakota before they weaken. Pierre has the best chance to see one of these storms. Heading into Saturday, we’ll begin the day with sunshine, but another round of storms will develop late that afternoon and into the evening.

There is a Slight Risk for severe weather on Saturday for portions of central and eastern South Dakota which is a level 2 out of 5. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible. After this clears out, late Saturday night another storm system will develop and this time out ahead of a cold front triggering another chance for severe weather Sunday evening once again in the eastern portions of the area. There will be an Enhanced Risk of severe weather with the main threat being very large hail and strong wind gusts.

As if that weren’t enough, Memorial Day Monday will present yet another chance for severe weather in the eastern parts of the area. The timing of these happens to fall during a busy travel weekend so make sure to download the First Alert Weather App and we’ll continue to monitor the trends and update you on the latest forecast.

