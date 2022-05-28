Calm Waters brings hope and healing to Veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -What would it be like to spend your days in combat, being vigilant for an attack at any moment, and then return home trying to live in peace with yourself and those around you? Calming waters is a place for Veterans to find that peace.

CEO Krystal Lohff saw firsthand the challenge of adjusting to living back home.

“My husband and I met actually when he got back from being an Army Ranger,” said Lohff.

While working as a therapist at the VA, Lohff helped with the unique mental health issues facing veterans.

“Reintegration being back into the community, being back into the civilian world and what that looks like being back home with their families. Some of them struggle with PTSD symptoms, not being able to sleep, being hyper-vigilant, struggle with addictions, homelessness, there’s a whole gamut of, you know, there’s a big continuum of struggles that they might have,” said Lohff.

She saw a bigger scope to help veterans, left the VA, and formed Calming waters. One-on-one therapy takes place now, and there are bigger plans for the future.

“We’re gonna have a housing unit, but we’re gonna make it more military-like, something that’s really comfortable for them. So we’re gonna have a chow hall, we want to have a workshop where they can do more hands-on and engage in more pro-social activities. We want to have a garden,” said Lohff.

Calming Waters board member Leah Kerasin shares a passion for helping veterans.

“There’s the village, and then there are several other aspects of the mobile ability to go to veterans and help with food and whatever they might need,” said Kerasin.

If you’re a veteran struggling with mental health, Calm Waters can help.

“I want you to know that it’s okay to not be okay. I want you to know that there are people here that truly care for you and want to see you succeed in life. There are a lot of things that we can do to help you currently right now but know that down the line, we will have some extra resources to really help you succeed in life,” said Lohff.

Two fundraisers are planned to help the expansion plans of Calm waters. A parking lot and raffle party are Saturday, June 4th, at Interstate Sales on North Cliff, and a golf fundraiser Thursday, June 16th, at Elmwood Golf Course.

