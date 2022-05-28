FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms expected next few days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday will begin a string of three consecutive First Alert Weather Days for our area, and with it being a holiday weekend, you will need to have multiple ways to get those weather alerts.

An enhanced, level three risk is in place for west-central and southern South Dakota, including Pierre, Winner, Chamberlain and Philip. A slight, level two risk includes Mitchell, Huron and Gettysburg with a level one risk surrounding that. The main hazards will be damaging wind gusts with some that could be in excess of 75 mph and hail to ping-pong ball size. Expect scattered thunderstorms to begin firing around 7 PM and push east-northeast and remain scattered throughout the night.

Sunday’s risk is slightly higher, as there is a level three risk in place including Sioux Falls, Yankton, Marshall, Brookings, Watertown, Spencer and Mitchell. A level two risk includes Winner, Huron, Miller, Aberdeen and Sisseton with a level one risk west of there. All hazards of severe weather are expected, and some of the hail and damaging winds could be significant. This threat will begin after 6 PM and continue through the late evening and overnight. Sunday’s risk is conditional, as it depends on how the storms Saturday night evolve, how much clearing we see Sunday and also where the boundaries are located.

As if that wasn’t enough, strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible again on Memorial Day. A level three risk is in place for the far eastern parts of the Dakota News Now coverage area. A level two risk includes Sisseton, Brookings, Sioux Falls, Marshall, Worthington and Sheldon. A level one risk extends west to Chamberlain and Mobridge. The bigger threat will be in an area from Grand Forks to St. Cloud to near Des Moines. Once again, all modes of severe weather are expected and looks to be a late evening and nighttime event, and this is also highly conditional as it depends on how Sunday’s storms evolve, plus where the boundaries are located.

With multiple rounds of severe weather in the forecast, please have multiple ways to get those weather alerts and know what to do and where to go should severe storms strike. We will keep you updated throughout the next couple of days on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the First Alert Weather app.

