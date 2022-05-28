Avera Medical Minute
Hope Lutheran Church hosts prayer service after Texas school shooting

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the country continues to mourn following a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week, any are finding comfort in their faith.

Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls hosted a lament service Thursday night to provide an opportunity for those grieving to come together in song and prayer.

Organizers of the service are encouraging other churches and organizations to host their own gatherings to give people a place to grieve in peace.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us inside.

