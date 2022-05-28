Avera Medical Minute
Records fall on day two of State Track & Field Meet

Distance runners shine in smashing old marks
Records fall on second day of three South Dakota State Meet
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Records on the track and in the field were falling seemingly every moment on day two of the SDHSAA State Meet.

Click on the video viewer to see some of the day’s top action!

For complete results in every race click HERE .

Team standings are below through two days:

B BOYS STANDINGS

1. Freeman Academy/Marion 21

1. Timber Lake 21

3. Wall 18

4. Lemmon 17.25

5. Burke 17

6. Herreid/Selby Area 13

7. Platte-Geddes 12.5

8. Chester Area 11

8. Kimball/White Lake 11

10. Tri-State 10

10. Bison 10

B GIRLS STANDINGS

1. Estelline/Hendricks 21

2. Colman-Egan 20

3. Kadoka Area 19.2

4. Northwestern 19

5. Potter County 17

6. Chester Area 16

7. Scotland 13

8. Sully Buttes 12

9. Freeman Academy/Marion 11

9. Kimball/White Lake 11

9. Menno 11

A GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1. Custer 39

2. SF Christian 38.5

3. Red Cloud 22

4. Sioux Valley 20

5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 18

6. Dakota Valley 17.5

7. Madison 16.5

8. Hamlin 14

9. Wagner 11

10. Mobridge-Pollock

10 11. Winner 9.33

A BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1. Milbank 42

2. SF Christian 33

3. Custer 24

4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 17

5. Madison 15.5

6. Webster Area 15

7. Lennox 14

8. St. Thomas More 13.5

9. Hanson 11

10. Tri-Valley 10

10. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 10

10. Chamberlain 10

10. Sanborn Central/Woonsocke 10

10. RC Christian 10

10. Belle Fourche 10

AA BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1. Aberdeen Central 46

2. Harrisburg 39

3. RC Stevens 38

4. SF Jefferson 30

5. SF Lincoln 26

6. Spearfish 24

7. O’Gorman 23

8. SF Washington 20

9. Brandon Valley 19

9. Watertown 19

AA GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1. O’Gorman 80.5

2. SF Lincoln 37

3. Brandon Valley 35

3. RC Stevens 35

5. Watertown 27

6. Harrisburg 22.5

7. Yankton 20

7. Pierre T.F. Riggs 20

9. SF Washington 19

10. Spearfish 12.5

