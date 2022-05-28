Avera Medical Minute
Time running out to get your rosters into the Pigskin Preview!

Deadline is June 10th
Deadline June 10th
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it still seems a ways off, a new football season is approaching and that means its time for a new edition of the Pigskin Preview!

We’ll be putting our latest magazine togther soon and we need your help to get as many schools as we can in.

Tell the coaches and athletic directors to reach out to us at the following emails to get a questionnaire and send in their rosters:

mark.ovenden@gray.tv

zachary.borg@gray.tv

bradleyjamesgreen@gmail.com

The deadline to do so is June 10th.

