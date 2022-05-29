Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles southeast of Tulsa.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles southeast of Tulsa.

The agency reports that witnesses said an argument precluded the gunfire just after midnight. No one has been arrested.

OSBI says about 1,500 people attended the event and that members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office who were also in attendance immediately rendered aid to those who were shot.

The agency provided no other details including the conditions of the injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Zander Heathcote
Fundraiser organized for family of 8th grader who died in Dell Rapids bike accident
Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital on lockdown
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown, no injuries reported
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms expected next few days
Empty wallet
Lowest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls

Latest News

A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Biden called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
Upcoming conference aims to help bring agriculture to students
Upcoming conference aims to help bring agriculture to students
Upcoming conference aims to help bring agriculture to students
Upcoming conference aims to help bring agriculture to students