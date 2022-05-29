Chester’s Jovi Wolf lives up to high expectations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chester’s boys soared to their first SDHSAA State B Track and Field team title since 2017 thanks in part to a terrific performance by Jovi Wolf.

After losing by a one-hundredth of a second in the 100 meter dash earlier in the day Wolf bounced back with victories in 400 and 200 meter runs as well as anchoring the Flyers’ winning 4x100 relay team.

They are the first state championships for the sophomore who admitted that he put a lot of stress on himself coming into the meet, and it was quite a relief to come out on top.

CORRECTION-In the video it was incorrectly stated that Chester’s last title was in 2016.

