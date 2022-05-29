Avera Medical Minute
Falls Art Market makes 2022 debut

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer is unofficially here which is good enough for artists to proceed with workshops and demonstrations on Saturday. The Falls Art Market will be on display every fourth Saturday of the month near Falls Park from now until August. Artists show off many disciplines over the summer and one of their main incentives is to continue to impress viewers. “I think all the artists here really enjoy connecting with the community,” said director Lisa Myhre. “It is a nice relaxed vice, they get a chance to explain why they do art and encourage people to make their own.”

