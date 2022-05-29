FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday Night, Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First Alert Weather Days will continue for our area Sunday night and Monday, and with it being a holiday weekend, you will need to have multiple ways to get those weather alerts.

We had some dangerous storms track through southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa before sunrise Sunday, producing large hail and even prompted a few tornado warnings. Hail was reported as big as tennis ball size in Sioux Falls with several reports of quarter to egg size hail (1-2″ in diameter).

A level three out of five risk is in place that includes Sioux Falls, Yankton, Marshall, Brookings, Spencer and Mitchell. A level two risk includes Winner, Watertown, Huron, and Sisseton with a level one risk west of there, including Pierre and Aberdeen. All hazards of severe weather are expected, and some of the storms could be significant. This threat will begin after 6 PM and continue through the late evening and overnight and we could have more than one round of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Sunday's Severe Weather Risk (Dakota News Now)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected again on Memorial Day. A level four risk has now been issued for areas from Marshall to Milbank north to Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes. A level three risk includes areas along and east of the James River with a level one and two risk west of there. Once again, all modes of severe weather are possible and significant storms are possible as well, including the potential for a strong to long-tracked tornado. The window for these storms will be from late morning through sunset. How the storms play out Sunday night will play a role in what happens Monday.

Monday's Severe Weather Risk (Dakota News Now)

Regardless, please, please have multiple ways to get those weather alerts and know what to do and where to go should severe storms strike. We will keep you updated throughout the next couple of days on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the First Alert Weather app.

