Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lincoln County deputies cite 14 individuals for underage consumption

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies found an underaged party at a residence in rural Harrisburg at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies cited 14 individuals for underage consumption and cited a person at the residence for social hosting. According to the LCSO, all individuals were at least 18 years old.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Zander Heathcote
Fundraiser organized for family of 8th grader who died in Dell Rapids bike accident
Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital on lockdown
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown, no injuries reported
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms expected next few days
Empty wallet
Lowest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday Night, Memorial Day
Hailstones were found early Sunday morning around Sioux Falls.
Quarter, golf ball sized hail found in Sioux Falls
Upcoming conference aims to help bring agriculture to students
Upcoming conference aims to help bring agriculture to students
Upcoming conference aims to help bring agriculture to students
Upcoming conference aims to help bring agriculture to students