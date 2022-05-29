Lincoln County deputies cite 14 individuals for underage consumption
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies found an underaged party at a residence in rural Harrisburg at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies cited 14 individuals for underage consumption and cited a person at the residence for social hosting. According to the LCSO, all individuals were at least 18 years old.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.