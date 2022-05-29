Local community members protest against gun violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Members of the Sioux Falls community gathered today to protest against gun violence.

This was in response to the shooting that took place last week in Texas.

Anna Johnson just graduated from high school and will attend college in the fall to be a teacher. She says the Shooting in Texas was so personal, she organized Saturday’s protest.

“My big motivation was just realizing how common this is becoming in America itself and it was always kind of a thing in the back of my mind but really the Uvalde shooting seriously made it realistic for me and going to school in the fall to be a teacher I’ve started to recognize more students and started to realize how this could affect their daily life,” said protest organizer, Anna Johnson.

Etta McKinley also helped to organize the protest and wants to stress that their message is against gun violence not guns themselves.

“The biggest thing is just gun violence; I know a lot of people are going to interpret this as oh we’re anti-gun. That is not the message at all we are anti-gun violence, there is definitely a big difference and I think people need to understand that,” said Etta McKinley, protest organizer.

Local high school students here in Sioux Falls were at the protest and say they want to see gun-violence taken seriously.

“Gun violence is real, and we don’t experience it a lot in our state, and I think we tend to forget how many people have guns and we need to remember that any student could be experiencing this. These kids in Texas did not expect this to happen, they thought they were going to be on summer break like us and it’s unfortunate that this had to happen and we’re here right now but it’s also important that we’re here,” said Ashanti Dalldorf, Senior at Washington Highschool.

The soon to be high school seniors don’t want to be in fear of going to school or the next national tragedy.

“Thinking about going to school next year and maybe some kid just brings a gun to school. If we had reform to make sure those kinds don’t bring guns to school and background checks, more whatever we need to make sure these things are not happening in our schools,” said Dalldorf.

Members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America were also at the protest and say regardless of beliefs, something needs to change.

“Moms demand action supports the second amendment and supports the right to bear arms and so we’re not out to grab guns. We’re out for reasonable policy changes that will help save lives,” said Julie Parker, a member of Moms demand action for gun sense in America.

For more information on the protest, you can follow the link at https://www.facebook.com/events/s/protest-against-gun-violence/558363412576385/

