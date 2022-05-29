O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie finishes with a flourish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Entering the 2022 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet all eyes were on O’Gorman senior Alea Hardie, perhaps the greatest distance runner in state history, to see how she’d end her prep career.

As expected, Alea did not disappoint.

Hardie won the 3200 and 800 meter runs on Friday and capped off her career with a championship in the 1600 meter run yesterday. All three earned her gold medals as the fastest in any class, giving her nine golds for her career. They were also state meet records.

Yesterday’s final race was particularly sweet with the Nebraska-bound senior grinning from ear to ear as she rounded the turn for the final time and soaked in the moment.

