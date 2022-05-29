Avera Medical Minute
Quarter, golf ball sized hail found in Sioux Falls

Hailstones were found early Sunday morning around Sioux Falls.
Hailstones were found early Sunday morning around Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hail reports came in early Sunday morning and were hard to miss for those of us greeted by the frozen stones.

Golf ball-sized hailstones fall in western Sioux Falls. Courtesy: Pat Nelson
Golf ball-sized hailstones fall in western Sioux Falls. Courtesy: Pat Nelson(Pat Nelsen)

There is a very good chance we could see hailstones and more severe weather Sunday and into Monday. The First Alert Weather Days have prompted a few tornado warnings and the aforementioned hail is predicted to arrive around 5:00 p.m. and continue late into Sunday evening for a majority of the Dakota News Now viewing area.

Quarter sized hail found outside the Dakota News Now studio.
Quarter sized hail found outside the Dakota News Now studio.(Dakota News Now Staff)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected on Memorial Day and all forms of severe weather are on the table before the weather settles down for a few days.

