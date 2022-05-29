Avera Medical Minute
Schreurs win streak highlights Saturday night at I-90 Speedway

129 cars hit the dirt in Hartford
Troy Schreurs wins MSTS Feature
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Troy Schreurs had not been to victory lane in nearly seven years. That changed Friday night when he took the win with the Sea Foam Midwest Sprint Touring Series presented by Property Solutions of America and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series victory at Rapid Speedway. Just 24 hours later, he was back in the KNDsafety.com victory lane with the two series.

Schreurs would lead the entire duration in Saturday’s main event at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, South Dakota. Going into the weekend, that track with the location of his only previous MSTS win in July 2015. Brandon Halverson challenged for the lead numerous times and settled for second with Brant O’Banion in third, Chris Thram fourth and Javen Osterman completing the top five.

The Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars started Saturday’s double header of sprint car action. In that feature event, four different drivers would lead. Nate Barger took over the top spot on lap ten but lost the front spot to Lee Goos Jr. at lap 15. Barger made a move in traffic to reclaim the lead on the following lap and went on to the win ahead of Casey Abbas, Goos, Dillon Bicket who led eight laps and Elliot Amdahl.

Brady Klaassen made the leap into the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stocks in 2022, and he’d get the win on Saturday night. The Little Rock, Iowa driver took over command on lap nine and went from there to the win. Cory Yeigh started eleventh and finished second ahead of Colby Klaassen who started fifteenth. Zach Oliver drove from twelfth to fourth with Tim Dann completing the top five.

Miah Christensen made a bold move to take the lead of the USRA B-Modified feature just before the white flag. That paid off as he got the win. The first feature of the night went to Landon Krohn of Rowena, South Dakota. He was one of three different leaders in that exciting feature event.

I-90 Speedway is back in action this Saturday night. Details can be found at www.i90speedway.com.

