South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality crash after his pickup rear-ended a motorcycle with two people aboard in southeastern North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on a highway about 6 miles west of Hankinson and 6 miles east of Lidgerwood. The two people on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, died at the scene. Both of them are residents of Wyndmere, North Dakota. The patrol says the pickup driver, a 41-year-old man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later. He has not been formally charged with fleeing. The patrol says other charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

