STATE B TRACK & FIELD: Chester boys and Colman-Egan girls soar to championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Colman-Egan girls track team defending their State B Championship thanks in part to several wins on Saturday from Daniela Lee while the Chester Flyer boys took home hardware thanks in part to three victories from Jovi Wolf.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights! Team scores are below.

Chester Flyers soar to team glory (Dakota News Now)

Colman-Egan defends their crown (Dakota News Now)

