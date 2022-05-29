STATE B TRACK & FIELD: Chester boys and Colman-Egan girls soar to championships
Jovi Wolf & Daniela Lee have big days to help lead Flyers and Hawks to victories
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Colman-Egan girls track team defending their State B Championship thanks in part to several wins on Saturday from Daniela Lee while the Chester Flyer boys took home hardware thanks in part to three victories from Jovi Wolf.
Click on the video viewer above for highlights! Team scores are below.
