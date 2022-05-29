Avera Medical Minute
STATE A BASEBALL: Lincoln completes stunning run with championship win over Mitchell

Patriots win first title since 2014 with 6-1 victory over Kernels
By Zach Borg
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriots weren’t the first team many thought of as a contender to win the State A Baseball Championship.

They ended up rather emphatically proving themselves as the last team standing.

Lincoln completed a remarkable postseason run by defeating the Mitchell Kernels 6-1 on Saturday night in the championship game at the Birdcage, claiming their first title since 2014. Click on the video viewer to check out game highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

