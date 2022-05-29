Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE A BASEBALL: Mitchell & Lincoln win one-run semifinal thrillers

Kernels top Roosevelt 5-4, Patriots edge Washington 7-6
Mitchell & Lincoln advance to championship
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The championship of the South Dakota State A Baseball Tournament is set after a pair of thrilling semifinal games on Saturday afternoon at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Mitchell’s 5-4 victory over Roosevelt

-Lincoln’s 7-6 win over Washington

The Kernels and Patriots are playing for the championship tonight. Check back on Dakota News Now at 10 for highlights and back here later for our recap!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital on lockdown
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown, no injuries reported
Zander Heathcote
Fundraiser organized for family of 8th grader who died in Dell Rapids bike accident
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Empty wallet
Lowest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Deadline approaching to submit rosters for 2022 Pigskin Preview!
Time running out to get your rosters into the Pigskin Preview!
Vikings fall to Southern Arkansas in first game of best-of-three Super Regional
Southern Arkansas edges Augie in Super Regional opener
NDSU ends SDSU's baseball season 7-4. Jacks finish 22-23
Jackrabbits season ends after being bounced from Summit League Baseball Tournament
Runs second fastest 800 meter run in South Dakota history during state track meet in 2022
Records fall on day two of State Track & Field Meet