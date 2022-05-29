STATE A BASEBALL: Mitchell & Lincoln win one-run semifinal thrillers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The championship of the South Dakota State A Baseball Tournament is set after a pair of thrilling semifinal games on Saturday afternoon at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Mitchell’s 5-4 victory over Roosevelt

-Lincoln’s 7-6 win over Washington

The Kernels and Patriots are playing for the championship tonight. Check back on Dakota News Now at 10 for highlights and back here later for our recap!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.