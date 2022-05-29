STATE TRACK & FIELD: Harrisburg boys and O’Gorman girls claim AA team titles
Alea Hardie sets another record in her final race
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple of fresh faces took home championship hardware on the final day of the State AA Track & Field meet.
The Harrisburg Tiger boys claimed their first team title since they were in Class A in 1996 while the O’Gorman girls, highlighted by Alea Hardie setting her third meet record (4:45.33 in the 1600 meter run in her final high school event), captured their first ever team championship.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team results are listed below.
