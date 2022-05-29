Avera Medical Minute
STATE TRACK & FIELD: Harrisburg boys and O’Gorman girls claim AA team titles

Alea Hardie sets another record in her final race
Final day of competition
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple of fresh faces took home championship hardware on the final day of the State AA Track & Field meet.

The Harrisburg Tiger boys claimed their first team title since they were in Class A in 1996 while the O’Gorman girls, highlighted by Alea Hardie setting her third meet record (4:45.33 in the 1600 meter run in her final high school event), captured their first ever team championship.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team results are listed below.

O'Gorman wins first team title
O'Gorman wins first team title(Dakota News Now)
Harrisburg wins first championship since 1996 (then in Class A)
Harrisburg wins first championship since 1996 (then in Class A)(Dakota News Now)

