Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE A TRACK & FIELD: Sioux Falls Christian sweeps team titles as Hamlin’s Leiseth sets national shot putt mark

Junior throws 52 feet, 6.75 inches for top mark in United States
Final day of competition
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Setting a South Dakota state record in the shot putt wasn’t good enough for Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth.

And the junior from Hamlin proved she’s the best in the nation!

On the final day of competition at the State A Track & Field Meet in Sioux Falls Leiseth tossed her shot putt 52 feet, 6.75 inches. She’s the first South Dakota prep to ever throw more than 50 feet and the mark is the top in the country for any high school girl.

Her throw highlighted a busy day of action that saw the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers sweep the team titles. Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team scores are below.

Sioux Falls Christian wins first title since 2014
Sioux Falls Christian wins first title since 2014(Dakota News Now)
Sioux Falls Christian repeats as State Champion
Sioux Falls Christian repeats as State Champion(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital on lockdown
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown, no injuries reported
Zander Heathcote
Fundraiser organized for family of 8th grader who died in Dell Rapids bike accident
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Empty wallet
Lowest-paying jobs in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Reacts to win 200 Meter Dash at 2022 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet
STATE B TRACK & FIELD: Chester boys and Colman-Egan girls soar to championships
Wins state javelin championship
STATE AA TRACK & FIELD: Harrisburg boys and O’Gorman girls claim AA team titles
Viking baseball wastes five run lead in ninth inning and falls 13-11 in Super Regionals to...
Southern Arkansas’ seven run ninth inning stunningly ends Augustana’s season
Kernels win semifinal game 5-4
STATE A BASEBALL: Mitchell & Lincoln win one-run semifinal thrillers