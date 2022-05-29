STATE A TRACK & FIELD: Sioux Falls Christian sweeps team titles as Hamlin’s Leiseth sets national shot putt mark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Setting a South Dakota state record in the shot putt wasn’t good enough for Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth.

And the junior from Hamlin proved she’s the best in the nation!

On the final day of competition at the State A Track & Field Meet in Sioux Falls Leiseth tossed her shot putt 52 feet, 6.75 inches. She’s the first South Dakota prep to ever throw more than 50 feet and the mark is the top in the country for any high school girl.

Her throw highlighted a busy day of action that saw the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers sweep the team titles. Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team scores are below.

Sioux Falls Christian wins first title since 2014 (Dakota News Now)

Sioux Falls Christian repeats as State Champion (Dakota News Now)

