Upcoming conference aims to help bring agriculture to students
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ag industry leaders and teachers will soon join forces at an upcoming conference to emphasize the importance of teaching agriculture in the classroom.
Cindy Heidelberger, the co-executive director of Ground Works Midwest, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the initiative.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.