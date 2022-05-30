Aberdeen Area Veterans fundraise for new community center

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Area Veterans have started fundraising to build a brand new veteran memorial building and community center on North Roosevelt Street in Aberdeen.

The idea for a community center started on a napkin and eventually developed into a place for veterans of all branches to come together.

”When you leave the military, you lose one thing. It’s comradery. A lot of people feel lost when they leave the military,” said Army veteran and AAVI Board President Sean Johnson.

The building was intended to give the local veteran organizations in Aberdeen a place to call home.

“The DAV was meeting in a church, the VFW was meeting in a shrine, nobody really has a home. We can’t sustain a home individually, because in the past, that has all failed,” said Johnson.

The AAVI soon realized the need for veteran resources spanned much farther than the Hub City, which is why they decided make it a regional community center.

”It is for the northeastern corner of South Dakota, and it reaches out for over 100 miles. We’ve looked at veterans, and there are lots of veterans out there that are needing help, and we would like to give them that help,” said Air Force and National Guard veteran Allan Ochsner.

The building will offer services such as mental health care, suicide prevention, organization offices, convention areas, caregiver training, veteran housing, family support and more.

AAVI is campaigning in three phases. Since August, they have raised over $250,000 from veterans. In the next two months, they will campaign with businesses and then the general public.

AAVI is also generating funds through a Chase the Queen raffle every Tuesday night at Lager’s Inn. Raffle tickets for vacation packages to Hawaii or Florida are also available on their website.

AAVI says they hope to break ground on the community center in the next 18 to 24 months, but will not begin construction until they reach 75% of their total $5.2 million goal.

“To watch something grow from a napkin on a table to where we are now and where we’re going, is an awe-inspiring ‘mission’ I guess,” said Johnson.

