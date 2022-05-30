Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30, but hepatitis A symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Hailstones were found early Sunday morning around Sioux Falls.
Quarter, golf ball sized hail found in Sioux Falls
Armando Barron, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to life without...
Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case
lightning
Severe Thunderstorms Expected Overnight

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
lightning
Severe Thunderstorms Expected Overnight
Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, and some analysts say it...
Gas prices may not fall until August or later
Working together, three police officers used their quick thinking to save a 2-year-old girl who...
Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop