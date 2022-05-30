More Severe Weather Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to roll through the region this morning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northern Iowa until 8 a.m. After that, we’ll see clouds linger, but a few peeks of sunshine here and there. A cold front will be sliding through the region, so temperatures will be cooler out west with highs in the 60s, but we could still see 80s in southeastern parts of the region.

As that front slides through later this afternoon and into this evening, more thunderstorms will develop and there will be a moderate risk of severe weather for parts of the region. That would be a 4 out of 5 on the severe weather scale! The greatest risk of severe weather will be from Brookings to the north and east, but there will still be a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather east of the James. Main threats will be very large hail and strong wind gusts. A few isolated tornadoes will be possible. It will be a very good idea to make sure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings and other weather information later today, especially if you have any outdoor plans. The First Alert Weather Team will make sure you’re staying up to date on the forecast through the rest of today!

Tuesday is looking cloudy and cooler with a few showers around. Highs will be in the 60s. After that, highs will be in the 70s head through the rest of this week. Our next chance for thunderstorms will be over the weekend.

