Severe storm damage cancels shows at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Monday morning severe weather caused damage to Huset’s Speedway, ripping apart the scoring tower and suites.

According to a press release, the structural damage has canceled Monday’s show featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series, and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

No injuries have been reported from the Speedway during the storm.

For updates on the events schedule, visit Huset’s Speedway website and social media channels later this week.

