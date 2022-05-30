Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorms Expected Sunday Night

lightning
lightning(Pexels.com)
By Austin Haskins
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Severe thunderstorms are expected across the area through the nighttime hours tonight

7:37 PM UPDATE: A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska until 2 AM. This watch includes Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton, Madison, Lake Andes and Wagner. The strongest storms within this watch could be capable of a few tornadoes, hail to 3″ in diameter and damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph.

Tornado Watch in place for the red counties until 2 AM Monday.
Tornado Watch in place for the red counties until 2 AM Monday.(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Motorcycle Crash generic
South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash
Zander Heathcote
Fundraiser organized for family of 8th grader who died in Dell Rapids bike accident
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms expected next few days
Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital on lockdown
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown, no injuries reported

Latest News

I-90 Speedway Saturday Races: 5-28-22
Chester's Jovi Wolf lives up to high expectations
O'Gorman's Hardie finishes with a flourish
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Severe Weather Potential Tonight, Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Severe Thunderstorms Tonight, Memorial Day