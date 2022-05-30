Severe Thunderstorms Expected Sunday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Severe thunderstorms are expected across the area through the nighttime hours tonight

7:37 PM UPDATE: A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska until 2 AM. This watch includes Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton, Madison, Lake Andes and Wagner. The strongest storms within this watch could be capable of a few tornadoes, hail to 3″ in diameter and damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph.

Tornado Watch in place for the red counties until 2 AM Monday. (Dakota News Now)

